Vidarbha on backfoot against Haryana on day 2

In response to Haryana's first innings total of 408, Vidarbha were struggling on 183 for six at stumps as Haryana pacer claimed a five wicket haul.

Earlier openers Tushar Kadu (60, 98 b, 12x4) and adi Bajaj (76, 133 b, 10x4, 3x6) gave flying start to Vidrbha by making 121 run partnership but then other Vidarbha batsmen failed to capitalise on good start. Haryana got the breakthrough when Tushar Kadu was clean-bowled by Ali Malik . Thus the bowler broke the threatening partnership. In the same over Ali Malik trapped Krishna Tiwari in front of stumps on a duck. Aditya Rauthan (8), Sabbamitra Gavai (0) and Arnav Sinha (3) returned to the pavilion cheaply. At stumps captain Iknoor Singh was playing on 29. Earlier resuming at overnight score of 308 for four, Narwal added 24 runs in his overnight score of 111 before he was caught by Adi Bajaj off Parth Khure. Another overnight batsman Ali Malik (102, 186 b, 16x4) completed his century . When he was on 102, Bajaj caught him off Sartha Dhabadgaonkar. Then Aditya Shamra (32) and Mayank Saii (14) helped Haryana to cross 400-run mark. for Vidarbha Iknooor Singh (4 for 77) was the most successful bowlers and he was well supported by Sangram Rathod (2 for 86).

Brief scores

Haryana:408 all out in 116.1 overs ( Rudkrash Narwal 135, Ali Malik 102, Iknoor Singh 4 or 77, Sangram Rathod 2 for 86)

Vidarbha: 183 for 6 in 60.1 overs (Adi Bajaj 76, Tuhar Kadu 60, iknoor Singh 29, Ali Malik 5 for 23)