Vidarbha speedster Dubey's bowling action questionable

Vidabha's left arm pacer Saurabh Dubey has been included in a list of seven players with suspect actions, as per the BCCI's latest communication to IPL franchises.

He has been under scrutiny and one of the top Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) officials has also confirmed the development.

According to Dubey during recently concluded Syed Mushtq Ali Trophy, his action was reported as suspected by the match referee in the match against Bengal. Dubye said he bowled two slower deliveries and that were reported as suspected. Due to questionable bowling action, the pacer who basically belongs to Wardha was not considered for Vijay Hazare Trophy, a source told. “ Now it Is up to the Vidarbha Cricket Association how they deal the issue”, said Dubey.

This list from the BCCI also includes other notable domestic players such as Tanush Kotian from the Mumbai Cricket Association, Rohan Kunnummal from Kerala, Chirag Gandhi from Gujarat, Salman Nizar from Kerala and Arpit Guleria from Himachal Pradesh. These developments suggest a proactive stance from the BCCI in monitoring and regulating bowling actions, ensuring adherence to standards and fairness in competitive cricket.

It can be menthioned here that so far Dubey has played nine list A matches and three T-20 matches for Vidarbha. He has taken 16 wickets in the List A matches. In 2019 he had represented India in the Asian Cricket Council Emerging Teams Cup. He had played an important role in Vidarbha's winning campaign in the CK Nayudu Trophy in 2018-19.

As far as IPL is concerned, Dubey who was auctioned for Rs 20 lakh was ruled out by the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise in the middle of IPL 2022 season due to back injury.

.