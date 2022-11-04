Vidarbha to take on Manipur in Cooch Behar Trophy opener

Few days back Vidarbha Under-19 team won Vinoo Mankad One-Day Trophy and they would like to repeat this feat in Cooch Behar Trophy also. For the last five years, Vidarbha has been doing well in this format of cricket. Last season Vidarbha had qualified for knockouts and prior to that in 20-17-18, Vidarbha emerged as champions and finished runners-up in 2018-2019 and 2019- 2020.

Vidarbha has been placed with Manipur, Andhra, Haryana, Bihar and Odisha. The first two matches would be played in Nagpur. From November 12, Vidarbha will take on Andhra in the second match at the same venue.

The remaining three league matches would be played outside the city. In the third match, Vidarbha will clash with Haryana at JR Institute of Cricket Technology, Barwala from November 19 followed by an encounter against Bihar at Moin Ul Haq Stadium in Patna from November 26. In last league match, Vidarbha will face Odisha at Cuttack from December 3.

