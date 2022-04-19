Vidarbha to take on MP in SF

Nagpur, April 17

Defending champions Vidarbha will lock horns with Madhya Pradesh in the semi-final of Col CK Nayudu Under-25 Cricket Tournament to be played at Alembic 2 Cricket Ground, Vadodara from Monday onwards.

Two years back, Vidarbha defeated the same side at Indore to lift the trophy. Now once again they are eying final's spot. In the second semi-final to be played at Narendra Modi Stadium Ground 'B', Motera, Ahmedabad Mumbai will play Rajasthan.

Vidarbha entered the semis by defeating Utar Pradesh on the basis of first innings lead. Vidarbha batsmen are in tremendous form. Yash Rathod has scored 459 runs in four matches consisting three hundreds and one half century.

Aman Mokhade has also scored heavily with bat. He knocked fof 357 hitting two centuries and equal number of half centuries. Young Mohit Kale has also impressed the team management by scoring 357 runs consisting one century and one half century.

The team management is again expecting fabulous batting display from them in the crucial semi-finals. Among the bowlers, so far Harhs Dubey are on third place among the highest wicket takers (26) in four matches. Not only that he scored a beautiful century against Uttar Pradesh in the quarterfinal.

As far as Madhya Pradesh are concerned, they defeated Punjab on the basis of first innings lead. Their batsmen are among the runs. Batting first they had piled up 510 as opener Harsh Gawli (151) and Rahul Batham (136) scored centuries . Then they erned crucial first innings lead by dismissing the opponents on 346.

All in all both the teams will work hard to notch up the victory and enter the final.

Women to play UP in T-20 league

Vidarbha women will start their campaign against Uttar Pradesh in the Senior Women's T-20 League beginning at Mohali on Monday.

Vidarbha women are quite excited to perform in the white ball tournament as it is happening after a gap of one year. The Vidarbha team is placed in the Elite Group along with UP, Baroda, Goa, Uttarakhand and Gujarat. Kanchan Nagwani is leading the side while Bharti Fulmali is her deputy. Before departing to Mohali, Vidarbha had played practcve matches with Karnataka dn Railway teams . Therefore they had good match prctive.

After playing Uttar Pradesh in the opening encounter, Vidarbha will lock horns with Baroda on next day. After a one day gap, Vidarbha will take on Goa on April 21, Uttarakhand on April 22 and Gujarat on April 24.

Team: Kanchan Nagwani (Capt), Bharti Fulmali (VC), Disha Kasat, Ankita Bhongade, Shivani Dharne, Latika Inamdar, Raveena Singh, Vaishnavi Khandkar, Nupur Kohale, Reena Paul, Saloni Rajput, Komal Zanzad, Gargi Wankar, Jhanvi Ranganathan, Divya Pisar, Riddhi Naik Minal Bodkhe and Prangini Chauhan