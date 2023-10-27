Vidarbha top group 'D' qualify for knockout stage

After league stage, Vidarbha emerged group 'D' topper with 16 points. Bengal a and Jharkhand also have 16 points to their credit but on the basis of net run rate Vidarbha (0.913) pipped Bengal (0.404) and Jharkhand (0.154) and qualified for the knockout stage along with Bengal.

Batting first Jharkhand scored 192 all out in 20 overs. Ankur Roy top-scored with (40, 20b, 5x4, 1x6). Captain Virat Singh (38, 15b, 6x4, 1x6) and wicketkeeper Kumar Kushagra (27) were other scorers.

For Vidarbha, Dipesh Parwani (3 for 52) was the pick of the bowlers. He was well supported by Umesh Yadav (2 for 29), Akshay Karnewar (2 for 38) and Aditya Sarwate (2 for 19).

In reply, Vidarbha were restricted to 179 for nine in 20 overs. After the early departure of Dhruv Shorey (4), captain Atharva Taide (40, 23b, 5x4, 1x6) and in-form batter Karun Nair (65, 42b, 4x4, 3x4) played aggressively and made 54 run partnership for the second wicket. After Taide's wicket, Shubham Dubey (5) and Jitesh Sharma (8) returned to the pavilion without contributing much. As a result Vidarbha lost four wickets for 95 runs. Mandar Mahale (28, 22b, 2x4, 1x1) gave some good company to Nair. With 153 runs on board Nair was caught and bowled by Sushant Mishra. Then no other Vidarbha batsmen sustained for a long time and as a result Vidarbha missed the target by 14 4uns.

For Jharkhand, Sushant Mishra (4 for 51) was the most successful bowlers.

Brief scores

Jharkhand: 192 all out in 20 overs (Ankur Roy 20, Virat Singh (38, Dipesh Parwani 3 for 52, Umesh Yadav, Akshay Karnewar, Aditya Sarwate two each)

Vidarbha: 179 for nine in 20 overs ( Karun Nair 65, Atharva taide 40, Sushant Mishra 4 for 51).

Result: Jharkhand won by 14 runs.