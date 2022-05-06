Vidarbha winning streak halted

Nagpur, Dec 11

After testing back-to-back victories, Vidarbha lost to Odisha by six wickets in the third round match of Vijay Hazare Trophy one-Day Tournament at Dadoji Konddeo Stadium in Thane on Saturday.

The failure of top-order batsmen for the first time in the tournament led Vidarbha down.

Odisha won the toss and decided to field first. Their decision proved correct as they restricted Vidarbha to 148 in 42.4 overs. Barring Akshay Wadkar (41, 63b, 5x4), Aditya Sarvate (25, 34b, 2x4, 1x6) and Jitesh Sharma (21, 21b, 4x4) other batsmen failed to deliver in front of the disciplined bowling attack of the rivals.

Opening batsman Atharva Taide who is in tremendous form contributed 16 in 34 balls hitting one boundary. Skipper Faiz Fazal contributed just eight before becoming a victim of Debabrath Pradhan. Yash Rathod returned to the pavilion on duck. Ganesh Satish (9) too failed to contribute much.

For Odisha, Abhishek Raut claimed five-wicket haul conceding 36 balls whereas Debarata Pradhan got three for 13.

In reply, Odisha chased the target in 42 overs losing just four wickets. Yash Thakur created some hope by dismissing opener Sandeep Pattanaik on duck but then Arunag Sarangi (52, 96b, 4x4) and skipper Subhransu Sepatati (71, 113b, 7x4) made 109 run partnership for second hope and dashed the hopes of Vidarbha.

For Vidarbha Atharva Taide got two-wicket for 8 runs whereas Aditya Thakare and Yash Thakur were chipped in with one each. On Sunday Vidarbha will take on Gujarat at Cricket Club of India, Mumbai