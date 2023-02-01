Vidarbha women's challenge ends, lose to Rajanshan by 39 runs

Batting first after winning the toss, Rajasthan, who are being coached by former Vidarbha cricketer Priyanka Acharya, scored 197 for 8 in 50 overs. B Meena top scored with (59, 94b, 5x4). Captain Jaisa Akhter (32, 21b, 5x4, 1x6), AK Saini (15), and S Kumawat (13) were other scorers.

For Vidarbha, Arya Gohane and Kanchan Nagwani claimed two wickets each while Nupur Kohale and Vaishnavi Khandkar were chipped in with one each.

In reply, Vidarbha lost their wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 158 in 46.3. All -rounder Kanchan Nagwani (43, 61b, 5x4) tried her best but didn't get support from the other end. Latika Inamdar (35, 82b, 2x4) and Bharti Fulmali (10) were other scorers.

For Rajasthan, Shanu claimed three wickets for 15 runs while Meena got two for 36.