Vidarbha's Disha shines in Dhaka

While making the best use of off-season for women cricket in India, Vidarbha's talented cricketer Disha Kasat not only participated in Dhaka Division Premier League but was also instrumental in making her team Mohammaden Sporting Club champion.

Disha was the only player from Vidarbha who participated and showed her talent in the 50over league. Her team remained undefeated throughout the tournament and ultimately clinched the torphy. Disha's performance in four matches she got to play was also instrumental in making her team champion. In four matches she scored two half-centuries and also took three-wicket haul once and two wickets each in two matches.

While sharing her experience Disha who had earlier played in the same league before Covid outbreak said “ It was altogether nice to play some matches in the off-season. I had a good practice there. The franchise was very supportive and they also paid me. Qualiy-wise the tournament was good. The teams that finished second and third were good. I am satisfied over my performance but at the same time there is always score for improvement”, she said.

Asked why she just played four matches, Disha who basically belongs to Amravati said, “ As per tournament format only two foreign players were eligible to play at a time. Therefore I played four and other foreign player played four. Two matches were washed out. Secondly, I also joined the team late due to some reasons”, she said.

Disha said earlier two years back she was adjudged as best all-rounder of the tournament for scoring 550 runs and taking 18 wickets. “ After this performance, they again invited me to play for their team this year also. In future also I would like to continue my association with Mohammaden Sporting”, she said.