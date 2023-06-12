Vidarbha's Wadkar, Thakur in CZ team

Wadkar and Thakur have been rewarded for their consistent performance in the Ranji Trophy.

Surprisingly, the highest wicket-taker for Vidarbha in last season Aditya Sarwate is missing from the squad. Sarwate had claimed a whopping 35 wickets in 7 First-Class games.

The right-hander Wadkar too was consistent this season. He scored 441 runs with a century and 2 fifties. Thakur, who was impressive in the IPL, was the third highest wicket-taker from Vidarbha with 17 wickets in Ranji Trophy.

Team

Shivam Mavi (c), Vivek Singh, Himanshu Mantri. Kunal Chandela, Shubham Sharma, Amandeep Khare, Rinku Singh, Akshay Wadkr, Upendra Ydav, Dhruv Jurel, Saurabh Kumar, Manav Sathar, Saransh Jain, Avesh Khan and Yash Thakur.