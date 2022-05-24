VIDEO! Tree falls on former HM Anil Deshmukh's residence in Nagpur

Former state Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh is currently in jail. A big tree fell on his residence in Nagpur today due to strong winds. The tree was so big that Deshmukh's bungalow was badly damaged. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the accident.

It rained with strong winds in Nagpur at 4.30 pm today. Then a big tree outside Anil Deshmukh's bungalow collapsed. The tree fell on Anil Deshmukh's bungalow, damaging the CCTV cameras in the bungalow. Also the decoration of the bungalow and the wall suffered cracks. Currently, the fire brigade is clearing the trees.

The same residence of Anil Deshmukh at Civil Lines in Nagpur was raided twice by the ED. The ED had accompanied the CRPF personnel during the raid. The house was cordoned off by police. Anil Deshmukh is currently lodged in a Mumbai jail and had sought permission to be admitted to a private hospital for shoulder surgery. But the court rejected it. The surgery has been directed at the JJ hospital itself.