Vihan, Anudhya, Aditya, Vaishnavi triumph

In the Under-11 boys single,s Vihan Nimkar defeated Swanand Gotmare 21-15, 21-13 to claim the crown. The girls final witnessed a major upset as Anudhya Satpute stunned top seed Dhriti Mehta (1) 21-19, 21-17.

In the Under-13 category, top seed Aditya Yaul lived up to his reputation and defeated Mayank Rajput 21-11 ,21-14. In the girls category, Vaishnavi Manglekar downed Yukti Shende 21-14, 21-11 and walked away with title.

Senior vice president of MBA Mangesh Kashikar, NDBA vice president Shriram Purohit members Gurudeep Singh Arora, Bhavesh Deshmukh and chief referee Aditya Galande distributed the prizes. All the candidates giving the Vidarbha Level Umpiring Examination were also felicitated.

Results (all finals)

U-11 boys singles: Vihan Nimkar bt Swanand Gotmare 21-15, 21-13 .

U-11 girls singles: Anudhya Satpute bt Dhriti Mehta (1) 21-19, 21-17

U-11 boys doubles: Avinash Khiratkar and Vihan Nimkar bt Nishad Palshikar and Swanand Gotmare 23-21, 22-20 ,

U-11 girls doubles: Aradhya Gupta and Gautami Chaudhar bt Aaraddhya Sahare and Anudhya Satpute 21-12, 21-19.

U-13 boys singles: Aditya Yaul (1) bt Mayank Rajput 21-11 21-14 .

U-13 girls singles: Vaishnavi Manglekar bt. Yukti Shende 21-14, 21-11 .

U-13 boys doubles: Mayank Rajput and Zeeshan Khan, bt Devansh Thaokar and Hridaan Singh 21-9, 21-16 .

U-13 girls doubles: Shreeja Wankhede and Yukti Shende bt Avani Zadgaonkar and Sara Peshkar 21-14 21-11.