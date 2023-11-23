VKM women make winning start

The sub-junior category matches also began in which Sahyog Shikshan Prasarak Mandal, Hingna recorded victory.

In the women's section, VKM defeated Vidarbha Krida Mandal, Nagpur by an innings and eight points. For the winners Samiksha Gajbe and Chaitlai Gajbe played well.

Earlier former mayor Sandip Joshi and president of Nagpur Shikshan Mandal Mohit Shah inaugurated the tournament. Speaking on the occasion, Joshi said he will always support the needy players. Shah said Nagpur Shikshan Mandal will always support Nav Maharashtra Krida Mandal.

President of Nav Maharashtra Krida Mandal Bhau Kane, vice-president Dhananjay Kane, secretary of Vidarbha Kho Kho Association Sudhir Nimbalkar and others were present on the occasion. Naresh Shelke conducted proceedings while Prashant Jagtap proposed a vote of thanks.