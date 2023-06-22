VTA supports implementation of UCC

Sharwan Kumar Malu, president VTA said, UCC would provide for one law for the entire country, applicable to all religious communities, in their personal matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption etc. Furthermore, Article 44 of the Indian Constitution says - The State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India.

Tejinder Singh Renu, secretary of VTA said, if we retrospect, one of the major factors that have kept India back from advancing to nationhood has been the existence of personal laws based on religion. A uniform law made applicable to all would promote national unity. Even the Supreme Court of India in their various judgments have suggested for implementation of UCC in the nation.

Concluding the meeting, it was unanimously decided to send a memorandum in favour of UCC to Narendra Modi - Prime Minister, Amit Shah - union Home Minister and the Law Commission of India.

Vidarbha Taxpayers Association (VTA) unanimously supports implementation of Uniform Civil Code. Other Executive Body Members present in the meeting were IPP JP Sharma , vice president Hemant Trivedi , treasurer Pawan K. Chopra, joint secretary Amarjit Singh Chawla , Ashwin Mehadia, Pravin M. Agrawal, Govind Patel, Viru Balani, Hemant Sharma, Harmanjeet Singh Baweja and Pratish Gujarathi.