Wadkar to lead Vidarbha Ranji squad, Taide his deputy

VCA’s Senior Selection Committee, which met on Monday, named Atharva Taide as vice-captain. The omission of professional player from 17 member squad Dhruv Shorey is surprising. But sources said he will back in the team for rest of the matches. Pace bowler Shubham Kapse who missed the last season has made comeback in the squad and as earlier reported by Lokmat Times, batter Sanjay Ramaswamy and pacer Lalit Yadav have been dropped. Praful Hinge, Nachiket Bhute, Danish Malewar are the nee faces in the team.

The name of former Karnataka batter Karun Nair is not mentioned among top 15 players. Therefore it will be interesting to see whether he will play first match or not.

THE SQUAD

Akshay Wadkar (Captain & WK), Atharva Taide (Vice-Captain), Aman Mokhade, Yash Rathod,

Harsh Dubey, Akshay Karnewar, Yash Kadam, Akshay Wakhare, Aditya Thakare, Shubham Kapse, Nachiket Bhute, Siddhesh Wath (WK), Praful Hinge, Danish Malewar, Umesh Yadav,

Mandar Mahale, Karun Nair.

Coach: Usman Ghani, Asst Coach: Atul Ranade, S&C Coach: Yuvraj Singh Dasondhi, Physio: Nitin Khurana, Video Analyst: Aniruddha Deshpande, Masseur: Rajsingh Chandel, Sidearm ball thrower: Yash Thorat and Manager: Jitendra Dharbhe.