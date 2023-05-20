Wakhare, Sarwate put Vid on top, Vid leading by 213 on day 2

Resuming the day on 22 for 1 in reply to Vidarbha's 213, Railways batters fell to the guile of spinners -- left-arm orthodox Aditya Sarwate (5/53) and offie Akshay Wakhare (5/60), who both came up with five-wicket hauls.

Wakhare and Sarwate have played 44 First Class matches together. While Sarwatebclaimed 190bwickets, Wakhre got 140. So far Sarwate has taken 17 five-wicket haul in the First Class cricket while his colleague Wakhare 21. Akshay Wakhare (291) is nine wickets short of 300 mark.

Only opener B Vivek Singh (81) could give some sort of resistance to the Vidarbha spin duo. Seven Railways batters, including captain Sharma (2) himself, were out in single-digit scores. Three of them were out on duck.

Vidarbha reached 161 for 2 at stumps on the second day to extend the lead to 213 and take control of the match. Captain Faiz Fazal, who had made 112 in the first innings, was batting on 82 in the company of Ganesh Satish (8) when stumps were drawn. Atharva Taide( 38) and Sanjay Ramaswami (18) were other scorers.

Brief Scores:

At Nagpur: Vidarbha: 213 and 161 for 2 in 39 overs (Faiz Fazal 82 batting, Atharva Taide 39,R Sanjay 18, ) vs Railways 161 all out in 55.2 overs (Vivek Singh 81; Aditya Sarwate 5/53 and Akshay Wakhare 5/60).