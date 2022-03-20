Walk for LR Malviya organised

Nagpur, Jan 6

Shakuntala Sports Foundation organised 'Walk for LR Malviya' to pay tribute to the late president of Nagpur District Athletics Association.

All the covid protocol were followed during the event. Masks were made mandatory to the students and they were asked to maintain physical distance.

Earlier foundation used to organise big athletic event in the memory of LR Malviya but for last two years due to Corona pandemic the foundation has been organising walk. Earlier councilor of Waadongri Municipal Council Gunwant Mate flagged off the event. President of Shakuntala Foundation Devidas Lambat, director of YCCE Dr Ishwar Kohale, director of JM Patel College, Bhandara Dr Bhimrao Pawar, Rajesh Bhute, coach of Shakuntala Sports Foundation Ram Wani and Rahul Kalbande were present on the occasion.

Sipin Singh, Akash Mate, Sagar Pudke, Shubham Choudhary, Prashant Neware, Uttam Tiwari, Himrao Bhagat, Manoj Choudhary, Ganesh Wani, Nitin Dhabekar, Aishwarya Badhekar, Rashi Tripathi, Pranali Chanode and others worked hard for the success of the event.