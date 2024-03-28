Walkathon for media employees on March 31

The walkathon will be organised in association with Tirupati Urban Co-operative Bank Limited and Nagpur District Athletics Association.

The walkathon will be held in 3 kms and 5 kms for mediapersons of the city. The walkathon will be flagged off from Annabhau Sathe Square, Deekshbhoomi, on March 31 (Sunday) at 6 am.

The walkathon will be flagged off by Vitthal Singh Rajput, Police Inspector, Bajaj Nagar Police Station.

Prizes will be distributed by Ram Diwakar, CEO, Tirupati Urban Co-operative Bank Limited. Dr Sharad Suryawanshi, Director, Department of Physical Education and Sports, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University, Gurudeo Nagrale, President, Nagpur District Athletics Association will also grace the prize distribution function.

Attractive prizes and trophies will be given to top three finishers in men’s 3 kms, women’s 3 kms and men’s five kms races, informs Paritosh Pramanik, Secretary, SJAN.

Nikhil Kekapure of Tarun Bharat and Deep Sudhakar of Navbharat are convenor and co-convenors of the event.

ROUTE: 3kms: Flag-off from Annabhau Sathe square, straight towards Kachipura square. Left turn towards Bajaj Nagar square, straight towards VNIT gate, then straight towards Abhayankar Nagar square and then left turn towards Laxmi Nagar square and then straight towards finish line near Deekshabhoomi square opposite Chitrakala Mahavidyalaya.

Route for 5 kms walkathon will be:nnabhau Sathe square, straight towards Kachipura square, straight towards Alankar talkies square, turn left towards Shankar Nagar square, then straight towards LAD college square, then turn left towards VNIT gate, straight towards Abhayankar Nagar square, then turn left towards Laxmi Nagar square and finish line opposite Chitrakala Mahavidyalaya.