Wanjari emerges sole leader

Wanjari was followed by Rudraksh Borkar, Shantanu Rajurkar and Jay Sawalakhe with 4.5 points each. (4.5)

Earlier Ritesh Pande inaugurated the tournament by making a move on the chess board. NMC sports officer Piyush Ambulkar, Jagdish Choudhari, Babynanda Jais, organising secretary Sushant Jumde and organising committee member Nilesh Channawar were present on the occasion.

Shamsundar Agrawal conducted the proceedings. SA Sushant Jumde is the chief arbiter of the tournament and he is being assisted by Amit Tembhurne, Manthan Kale. Nikhil Khadse and others.

Results (round 5)

Krupal Wanjari (5) bt Gaikwad Rishikesh (4), Rudraksh Borkar (4.5) drew with Rajurkar, Shantanu (4.5), Jay Sawalakhe (4.5) drew with Satfale Soham (3.5), Swaraj Mishra 1265 3.5) drew with Ambone Shourya (3.5), Mishrikotkar Vidhi (4) bt Bhake Vallabh (3). Mayank Hedau (3) lost to Atharva Nimbalkar (4), Sheikh, Jilani 1178 (4) lost to Chaudhari Ayan (3), Arnav Moon (1) lost to Gawande Arav (3), Kumbhalkar Anisha (4) bt Kurukwar Ansh (3), Atkar Divam (3) lost to Kameksha, Janbandhu (4).