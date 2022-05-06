World Athletics Day: 50 m race today

Gymnastic camp from May 9

The Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University along with Varsity's Gymnastic Training Centre and Goalpost Academy are jointly organising gymnastic training camp at varsity playground from May 9 to May 20. The camp will be formally inaugurated on May 13 at the hands of the president of Nagpur District Athletics Association and former MLC Prof. Anil Sole . Member of board of physical education Dr Vishakha Joshi will preside over the function. Director of Department of Sports and Physical Education Dr Sharad Suryavanshi will be the special guest on the occasion. International coach Yugabahaddur Chhetri will be the chief coach and he will be assisted by Pallavi Khandale as assistant coach and Archana Kottewar as manager.