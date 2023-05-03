Wrestling camp gets underway

SO Pallavi Dhatrak inaugurated the camp which has been organised with a motive of attracting the children to Indian traditional game of wrestling.

Nagpur district wrestler Samiksha Koche who won bronze medal in the Women Keasri Wrestling Competition in 2020 was honoured by giving her cheque of Rs 36,000 on the occasion. National wrestlers Parshita Jambhulkar, Anjali Gajbhiye, Vashita Koche, Kartik Bhande, Yash Kotangale, Ashish Warhade have participated in the camp.

Corporator Sangita Gire, Deepak Gire, Anil Borawar, Aruna Gandhe, Darshana Yevtikar and others were present on the occasion. Secretary of Star Academy Nilteh Raut conducted the proceedings while retired taluka sports officer Diklip Itankar made introductory remarks. Dr Chandrshekhar Game proposed a vote of thanks.