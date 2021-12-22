Yasin's hat-trick in Rabbani victory

Mohammad Yasin scored a spectacular hat-trick as Rabbani Club, Kamptee blanked Big Ben 3-0 in the ongoing JSW Elite Division Football Tournament on Wednesday. Rabbani were leading by 1-0 in the first half. Yasin opened the scoring in the 20th minute on the pass of Sadique. After a change of ends, in the 69th minute, Yasin once again struck and increased the lead 2-0 dodging two rival defenders. In the 80th minute, Yasin completed hat-trick o Sohail's right win cross.

In another match, Nagpur Academy defeated Qidwai FC 2-0.

Academy were leading by 1-0 in the first half. Fazal Hussain put them ahead in the 27th minute on the pass of Alyosis.

After a change of ends, Ayosis Conner stretched the lead. Abhishek surprised rival defenders and gave a pass to Alyosis who made no mistake and beautifully converted it into the second goal.

On Thursday, Young Muslim will take on SECR (HQ) at NDFA SuyogNagar ground whereas MOIL XI will play Nagpur Blues at JSW Kalmeshwar ground. Both the matches will begin at 2.30 p.m.