YMFC blank Nagpur Blues 2-0, tops points tally

Nagpur, Jan 1

In their last league match, Young Muslim Football Club (YMFC) blanked Nagpur Blues and topped the points tally in the ongoing JSW Elite Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) at its SuyogNagar ground, here on Saturday. YMFC won eight out of their nine matches and emerged topper with 25 points. On the other hand their rivals Nagpur Blues who were already out of contention secured eight points with one win, two draws and five losses.

In the 25th minute, Mohammad Sujhat put YMFC in the leading position by converting Yash Shukla's pass into the goal. After a change of ends, Blues scored the suicidal goal. Yash Shukla dodged two defenders from right wing and shoot the ball towards goalpost. But unfortunately, it dashed against Blues defender Shahzad and landed into the box. In the remaining time Blues never recovered from this shock.

During the proceedings match referee cautioned Sujhat in the 46th minute for rough tackle.

Two Nagpur Blues players Shahzad Khan (61st min) and Nadeem khan (67th min) were also warned

On Sunday Ansar and MOIL will play the last league match. The relegation final will be played between Big Ben and Qidwai on January 6.