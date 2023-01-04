'You can't issue fatwa like that' Bombay HC pulls up MBA

A bench of Justices GS Patel and SG Dige said that the association was being ignorant of the passion of the players and the conditions they overcome to play the sport.

"You cannot issue fatwas like this. You are putting an end to a person’s sporting career," Justice Patel said. The remarks by the bench prompted the MBA to withdraw the circular, paving the way for over 192 players (male and female) to participate in the Mini Olympic Games.

The Court was hearing a petition filed by five basketball players associated with district level basketball associations challenging a circular issued by MBA barring players from taking part in Mini Olympic Games which is being held between January 2 to 12 this year.

The circular said that in the event any of the players, coach, manager or support staff from MBA participates in the games, they will not be permitted to participate in any future tournaments organised by the MBA or even the Basketball Federation of India.

Advocates Saket Mone and Devansh Shah, appearing for the players, contended that the players want to play basketball and could join the games through their individual district associations.

The counsel for MBA said that the Maharashtra Olympic Association was not giving official recognition to the MBA. However, the Bench was not satisfied with MBA’s contention.

“Do not make this into an affiliation politics. Just let them play basketball. We will stay this order," Justice Patel said.

The judge said that such measures by the sports body will kill the sport and the passion players have for it.