Young Ansar along Miminpura FC, Al Aziz and Rahul Academy entered the semi-finals in JSW Senior Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) at Suyog Nagar ground, here on Tuesday.

In the first quarterfinal, Young Ansar defeated IFFCChankapur 2-0. Awvesh (15th min) and Shafeeque (49th min) were the goal scorers.

Mominpura FC entered the last four stage defeating Maverick FC 2-1. Zulfekar (4th min) and Irshad (54th) min scored one goal each for the winners. For Maverick side, Rohit Patel scored teh lonely goal in the 60th minute.

Az Aziz downed Young Haider 3-2 to enter the semis. Thanks to Charlie who scored all three goals in the 23th,60th and 68th minutes. For Young Haider, Azhar Ansari (2nd min) and Md Shahrukh (73rd min) netted one goal each.

Rahul Academy blanked Birs Munda2-0. Immanuel Bobde scored both the goals in 35th and 49th

minutes.