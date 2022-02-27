Young Boys blank Orange City 4-0

Nagpur, Feb 27

Amit Sohail scored a brace as Young Boys blanked Orange City Club 4-0 in JSW Senior Division Football Tournament organised by Nagpur District Football Association (NDFA) at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Stadium in Suyog Nagar on Sunday.

Young Boys were leading by 1-0 in the first half. During an injury-time of the first half Amir Sohail put Young Boys ahead. After a change of ends also, Young Boys continued their attacks in the rival citadel. In the 56thminue, Kamran increased the lead 2-0. Sohail once again found the net in 72nd minute to make the equation 3-0. Inthe very next moment, Shafikur Rehman netted fourth goal for Young Boys to seal the fate of the opponents.

During the proceedings, Abhinav Singh of Orange City Club was cautioned for his rough tackle.

In the second match, Gouhar FC defeated IFFC Chankapur 2-0. Chinba ( 29th min) and Anas Ansari (58th min) scored one goal each for Gouhar. From IFFC side

Priyanshu Shahu (42nd min) and Satyam Korde (44th min) were shown yellow cards.