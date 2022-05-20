Yunay shines in skating

Yunay Manek, of Centre Point School, Katol Road clinched a gold medal in Vidarbha-levle Skating Competition held in the city recently.

Yunay is a promising skater who has won many accolades in skating. He participated in the 7-9 years age group category in in-line speed skating event and won gold medal in 250 metres in line speed skating and a silver medal in 500 metres event. There were more than 250 participants from all over Vidarbha and Yunay’s skill led him to this stupendous success in the face of tough competition from contenders for the coveted medals.

Principal Shilpee Ganguly congratulated Yunay on his success.