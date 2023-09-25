36-year-old farmer ends his life by jumping into well

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, SEP 23

A 36-year-old farmer died by jumping into a well after he incurred losses. The incident occurred in Satwaiwadi, Deola on Friday midnight, September 22.

According to information available, farmer Pratap Jadhav owned a small plot of farm land. He had been struggling in his small-scale farming for the past three to four years, facing continuous hardships. He had stored onions in the hope that he would get good returns. However, the crop spoiled.

It is being speculated that Pratap Jadhav may have decided to die by suicide as he had incurred losses and was not able to meet his daily expenses. Pratap Jadhav jumped into the well near the house on Friday night when the family was sleeping. Realising that Pratap was not at home, the family panicked and started searching for him. Family members found his sweater near the well. His body was found in the well.