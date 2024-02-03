Ban on export of onion hits grape

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Lasalgaon, Feb 2

The onion export ban has begun to affect the grape crop in the district. Due to the halted onion export to Bangladesh, the import duty on grapes has been increased. As a result, the loss to the traders is allegedly being compensated from the farmers. Moreover, the prices of grapes in the domestic market have collapsed. Due to this, farmers have become desperate.

The economy of farmers in the Nashik district depends on onion, sugarcane, and orchards. Every year there is a huge economic turnover from the grapes. As the problem of water scarcity is becoming serious by the day, farmers are facing a lot of trouble. In December, the union government banned the export of onion, stopping the onion supply to Bangladesh. Farmers also started to get low rates for onions. Bangladesh met its requirement by importing onions from other countries. However, by imposing a duty of Rs 104 per quintal on goods coming from India, the traders are recovering this additional cost from the farmers. As a result, the grapes have started fetching low prices. Sugarcane, which is a cash crop, seems to be out of date due to water scarcity and low prices. Now the remaining onion and grape crops are not getting the price equivalent to the cost of production, frustrating the farmers.

Cold hits

As the temperature has still dropped in North India, the farmers of the district are forced to sell grapes at a bargain price. In the present inflationary period, as there is a big difference between the cost of maintaining the vineyard and the production, the farmers are afraid of being burdened with debt.