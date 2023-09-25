Bikes stolen from city found in Malegaon

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Sep 24

The crime investigation team of Adgaon police station has detained two suspects for stealing two-wheelers from different parts of Nashik city and seized six two-wheelers worth Rs 2,00,000 from them.

The two arrested suspects have been identified as Mohammad Shabad Shakeel Ahmed Ansari and Jubed Rahman Atiqur Rahman Pathan. Police have seized six bikes from different companies like Dream Yuga, Deluxe, Shine, and Bajaj Discover.

Senior Police Inspector Ganesh Nyayade received information from a confidential informant that two-wheeler thieves from various parts of Nashik city were coming to Malegaon, so a team of Police Sub-Inspectors Subhash Jadhav, Ashok Pathare, Suresh Narwade, Bhushan Deore, Nilesh Katkar, Vilas Charoskar of the crime investigation team went to Malegaon and detained Ansari and Pathan. During the interrogation, they confessed to police that they had stolen as many as six two-wheelers.