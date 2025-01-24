Birth Certificate Fraud: Maharashtra Government Suspends Two Officials From Nashik District

The Maharashtra government has suspended two revenue officials following allegations of misconduct in issuing birth certificates in Malegaon tehsil of Nashik district. The suspended officials, Nayab Tehsildar Sandeep Dharankar and Nitinkumar Devare (currently serving in Jalgaon district), were removed from their posts by the revenue department.

Although the official suspension orders did not specify the exact nature of the charges, BJP leader Kirti Somaiya took to social media, claiming that the officials had issued 3,977 birth certificates to Bangladeshi Rohingyas using forged documents. Somaiya has been vocal about the issue, alleging that Bangladesh nationals have been obtaining Indian citizenship through fraudulent paperwork.