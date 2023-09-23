Birth rate of girls in NMC limit declines

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Sep 22

Since 2019, the birth rate of girls in Nashik city has been decreasing every year. The fact that the number of girls per 1,000 boys has decreased in the last three years in Nashik city is becoming a matter of concern. In 2022-2023, 871 girls were born per 1000 boys.

It has been revealed that the birth rate of girls is decreasing every year compared to boys in Nashik city, which is progressing towards development at the pace of Mumbai and Pune. This shows that although the government has passed strict laws to prevent female foeticide, they are not being fully implemented by government agencies. Also, when schemes like 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, Majhi Kanya Bhagyashree, Sukanya Samriddhi' are being implemented for girls through the union and state governments, it is surprising that there is a decline in female child’s birth rate.

A continuously descending graph since 2019

Reviewing the previous years, 2017, the birth rate of girls per 1000 boys was 907. In 2018, the number of girls per 1000 boys increased to 923. But after 2019 the decline began. In 2019, the birth rate was 920 per 1000 boys, in 2020 it was 912 and in 2021 it was 911. But in 2022, the birth rate of girls decreased again and that number came to 880. During Covid, in 2021, there were 911 girls for every 1000 boys and in 2022, this figure had come down to 880. However since this number has decreased again in 2022-2023, the health administration is expressing concern.

The medical department is suspecting the gender diagnosis tests for the decline in the birth rate of girls in the current situation. Therefore, citizens should contact the toll-free number if they notice that the fetus' gender is determined in sonography centres and other places. Or if information is given on the website amchi.mulgi.gov.in, action can be taken against the persons involved in it.