Students actively participated in the rally to spread awareness among citizens

Lokmat News Network

NASHIK, FEB 6

Vidyachandra’s My Home English Medium School, Mhasrul recently organised an 'Environmental Rally'. All students actively took part in the rally to spread awareness of environment protection.

Students made posters, banners and placards on several subjects, such as protection of trees and water bodies, natural resources, conservation of environment, forest, correction of lifestyle, use of plastics and many more.

Students raised awareness by showing placards with various slogans, such as ‘Say No to Plastic’, ‘Use Cloth Bags’, ‘Save Water, Save Life’, ‘Grow Trees’, ‘Learn to Recycle’, and ‘Save Environment’. The purpose of the rally was to encourage students to save the environment. The director of the school Dr Virendra Jain and incharge of the school Dr Arti Jain guided young students.

--------------

Project Presentation Day’ held in school

Lokmat News Network

NASHIK, FEB 6

Fravashi Academy recently held ‘Project Presentation Day’ for the students of the primary section. The classrooms and halls of the school were decorated with colourful displays, transforming the school into a festive space that reflected the vibrant ideas and creativity of the students.

Students of the primary section presented their projects with enthusiasm, which included Solar System Models, Non-Standard units of Measurement, Parts of Speech, Means of Transport, Directions and many more.

The young orators displayed remarkable confidence while giving information about their projects. Parents and guardians attended the programme with pride, witnessing the growth and achievements of their children. It showcased the potential of students of the primary section, leaving a lasting impression on all attendees.