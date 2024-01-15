Change in weather spells trouble for grape growers

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Jan 14

During this last week, in the Rabi season, the eastern part of Nashik taluka has experienced a change in weather. Dense fog descends in the early hours of the day and the weather remains cold throughout. Though the season’s cold weather is beneficial to the wheat and gram crops, it has increased the worry of grape-growing farmers.

As the vineyards in Eklahare, Samangaon, Chadegaon, Kotamgaon, Mohgaon, Babhaleshwar, Chandgiri, Jakhori, Hinganvedhe, Kalvi, Gangapadli, Lakhalgaon, Odha, Shilapur, Madsangvi and other villages in the eastern part of the Nashik taluka have come into bloom, various measures have to be taken to protect them from cold. As the temperature drops when the grapes are in the stage of sugar release, the possibility of problems cannot be ruled out.

In the two months of November and December, mild cold was experienced, but the temperature has been fluctuating for the past few days. If the cold continues, the grapes may get cracked. In such a harsh winter, grape growers are taking measures to cover the vineyards with plastic paper, water the vineyards at dawn, and light bonfires to make smoke. To preserve the colour of exportable grapes, farmers are taking measures such as covering grape bunches with paper.

To preserve the colour of exportable grapes, they need to be covered. Waste paper has to be bought at Rs 250 per 10 kilograms, while labourers have to pay Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per acre. Despite all this, due to the capriciousness of nature, the fear remains till the grapes go to the market and get the right price.

- Ramdas Dukare Patil, Grape Grower, Eklahare (13 Ramdas Dukare)