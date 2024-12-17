Chhagan Bhujbal Supporters Protest in Nashik Over Exclusion From Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion

Supporters of senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal staged a protest on Monday (16th) outside the NCP office in Mumbai Naka, expressing their outrage over Bhujbal being excluded from the Maharashtra cabinet expansion. Chanting slogans like “Bhujbal Sir Go Ahead, We Are With You” and “Justice for Bhujbal Saheb,” the protesters demanded a ministerial post for their leader.

Activists from the Samata Parishad, along with NCP supporters, also gathered at Bhujbal Farm in Nashik to express their displeasure over the decision. In the meeting, supporters criticized the injustice done to Bhujbal, highlighting that despite the induction of 39 MLAs into the state cabinet, Bhujbal was overlooked. They demanded that the remaining vacant ministerial post from the BJP quota be allocated to Bhujbal.

In Nashik, protests intensified with supporters raising slogans in favor of Bhujbal near the NCP office in Mumbai Naka, leading to traffic congestion in the area. They warned of stronger agitations if their demands were not met.

Speaking to the media in Nagpur, Chhagan Bhujbal openly expressed his disappointment, stating, “I have been sidelined despite my contributions. The Grand Alliance succeeded because of OBCs, and yet senior leaders are being ignored in favor of newcomers.” He further emphasized that he would not be deterred by such setbacks, asserting, “Ministries come and go, but Bhujbal remains.”

Bhujbal is expected to address the media in Nashik on Tuesday to share his position on the issue. Meanwhile, his supporters remain firm in their demand for justice and have vowed to continue their agitation if the matter is not resolved.