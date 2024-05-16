Chhagan Bhujbal Urges PM Modi For Stable Onion Export Policies For Maharashtra Farmers

In a passionate plea directed towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chhagan Bhujbal, Maharashtra's Minister of Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection, has called for permanent solutions to address the mounting frustrations of onion farmers in the state, particularly those in the Nashik district. This appeal follows the central government's erratic policies on onion exports, leaving local farmers grappling with uncertainty.

During a public meeting held at Pimpalgaon Baswant to support candidates Hemant Godse and Dr. Bharati Pawar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a detailed letter of demands from Minister Bhujbal. The letter underscores Maharashtra's significant contribution, producing 60 to 70 percent of the nation's onions, with Nashik district alone responsible for 60 percent of the state's production. Onions stand as the primary cash crop for farmers in this region, rendering their economic stability highly reliant on favorable export policies.

Bhujbal stressed the adverse effects of the central government's inconsistent policies, such as fluctuating minimum export rates and sudden export bans, which have severely impeded onion exports from the district. He argued that such measures not only compel farmers to sell their produce at unprofitable prices but also put India at a disadvantage in the global market, allowing countries like Pakistan to capitalize on reduced competition.

Highlighting the production cost of stored onions at approximately Rs.1000 per quintal, Bhujbal emphasized that selling onions below Rs.15 per kg barely covers production expenses, let alone generating profits, especially when factoring in depreciation and transportation costs.

Expressing the widespread discontent among farmers, Bhujbal asserted that the government's intervention in export policies has been perceived as unjust. He further advocated for a policy akin to the Minimum Support Price (MSP) provided to paddy farmers in Maharashtra, proposing the establishment of a minimum base price and incentive amount for onions. This, he contended, would offer much-needed financial relief to onion farmers.

In addition to advocating for onion farmers, Bhujbal also raised concerns regarding the plight of grape growers in the state. He pointed out instances where containers of grapes were intercepted at the Bangladesh border due to current export policies, resulting in significant financial losses for grape farmers. Bhujbal urged Prime Minister Modi to consider formulating a comprehensive export policy that would benefit all farmers, including those engaged in grape cultivation.