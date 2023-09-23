Civic chief instructs to remove encroachments on main Visarjan route

Nashik, Sep 22

Encroachments, potholes and dilapidated roads, hanging wires and unsanitary conditions at many places were visible to the Commissioner of Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) Dr Ashok Karanjkar on Thursday, September 21.

Every year, as the festival of Ganeshotsav arrives, the same old complaints are repeated in Ganesh Mandal meetings, with the officials promising to resolve them. However, as Ganeshotsav passes, so do the promises. It has been no different this year too. This time around, Dr Karanjkar visited Wakdi Barav, Phalke Road, Doodh Bazar, Bhadrakali, Gadge Maharaj Statue, Main Road, Dhumal Point, MG Road, Meher, Ashok Stambh, Ravivar Karanja, Malegaon Stand, Panchavati Karanja, Malviya Chowk and Ramkund and ordered the removal of encroachments and asked the roads to be repaired. Similarly, the commissioner also ordered the removal of the unsanitary conditions in the area immediately.

City Engineer Shivkumar Vanjari, Encroachment Deputy Commissioner Nitin Nere, Executive Engineer Jitendra Patole, Solid Waste Management’s Director Dr Kalpana Kute along with all divisional officers were present. President of Purohit Sangh Satish Shukla gave instructions.

Info-

Instructions for immediate installation of CCTV

Police officials instructed the installation of CCTV cameras to prevent mishaps during the Ganesh Visarjan procession. Accordingly, the Commissioner ordered the Smart City authorities to install CCTV immediately.