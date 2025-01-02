Cold Wave in Maharashtra: Nashik to Experience Drop in Temperatures Over Next Four Days; Check Details Here

The state recently experienced a mild winter spell in late December due to overcast conditions. While the cold has started to return, maximum temperatures have risen, resulting in foggy mornings, warm afternoons, and cooler evenings across many regions.

This shift in weather patterns has also led to a temporary reduction in winter-related illnesses. However, according to the Meteorological Department, temperature fluctuations are expected in the next 24 hours, particularly affecting the Konkan coastal region and parts of Madhya Maharashtra.

Experts say the recent rise in temperature is due to slower wind speeds from North India, where warming in the plains has reduced the severity of cold. Despite this, the Aviation Department forecasts a sudden drop in temperature over the next two days, with minimum temperatures likely to fall below 15 degrees in the coming days. Severe cold, however, is expected to remain elusive.

The Konkan region may experience discomfort from high humidity and warmth, while the Ghat areas of Western Maharashtra are predicted to have pleasant conditions with occasional hail. Meanwhile, Vidarbha is likely to remain unaffected by these changes, with stable temperatures continuing.

Mumbai city and its suburbs are predicted to see a slight rise in minimum temperatures, according to the Meteorological Department. Residents across the state are advised to prepare for cooler conditions as the cold is expected to intensify over the next four days.