Declare drought in Malegaon, demands Sharad Pawar faction

Lokmat News Network

Nashik, September 22

The Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party recently demanded that the administration should declare drought in Malegaon as crops here have withered due to lack of rain and sowing has not taken place in many parts of the taluka.

Party leaders and office bearers, under the leadership of Taluka President Mahendra Borase, met Tehsildar Siddharth More and submitted the memorandum. The administration should manage water resources efficiently and arrange fodder for livestock. It further mentions that villages facing acute shortage of water should get water supply through tankers. The deadline for crop insurance should be extended.

Chetan Patil, Nilesh Chavan, Machhindra Wagh, Sainath Chavan, Sudam Pawar, Shantaram Shinde, Gnyaneshwar Nikam, Satish Lohakare, Sadashiv Cholke, Rajendra Kale, Ravindra Fodse, Rajendra Jadhav, Shankar Jhalte, Baban Darade, and Navnath Bidgar were present while submitting the memorandum.