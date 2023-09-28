Dengue infection to seven people a day in city

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Sep 27

Due to the changing weather in the city and suburbs for the last few days, there has been an outbreak of dengue, and 196 people have been infected in the current month. That means seven people are infected with dengue every day! On the other hand, fogging and spraying disinfectants to prevent dengue exists only on paper.

Rains have made a comeback in the city and the environment is conducive for dengue larvae to breed.

Dengue has wreaked havoc this month. The number of positive patients in the city was under control till August. But come September, the situation has gone out of hand. Currently, reports of 840 suspect patients were sent for testing. Out of them, as many as 196 were found to be infected with dengue. In the last nine months, 2740 suspect patients were examined, 457 of them have been infected with dengue. The spread of the disease is increasing as the Malaria Department is not taking necessary measures to prevent dengue. Citizens have expressed displeasure as there is no fogging and disinfectant spraying in many places in the city. At present, the Health Department has been alerted in the backdrop of Ganeshotsav and ordered fogging in all Ganesh Mandal and surrounding areas. Meanwhile, the Malaria Department had issued notices to the offices and residential structures which are responsible for dengue hotspots in the city.

Info-

Chikungunya infected one in Cidco

Citizens are hit by the change in the environment in the city. After dengue, one resident of Cidco has been infected with Chikungunya. Two samples were taken this week, one of which has been reported positive, informed Health Officer Dr Tanaji Jadhav.