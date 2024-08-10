Dengue Outbreak in Nashik: 103 Cases Reported; NMC Deploys 62 Teams to Combat Mosquito Breeding

Nashik is grappling with a dengue outbreak, with 103 new cases reported in the past week. This surge in cases has alarmed both residents and health officials. In an effort to combat the crisis, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has mobilized 62 teams to identify and eradicate mosquito breeding sites throughout the city.

After thorough inspections by these teams, the NMC's health department issued 41 notices to individuals and entities for violating health regulations. The NMC is also focusing on raising awareness about dengue prevention. Teams are conducting door-to-door visits, identifying and destroying potential mosquito breeding sites in households. So far, over 18,000 households have been inspected, and 167 breeding spots were identified across 162 households. The NMC has taken corrective actions, including emptying 121 water sources, treating 46 water tanks with medicines, and introducing guppy fish at 72 locations to control mosquito breeding.

In addition to dengue, other viral diseases are also spreading in the city. Nashik has reported four cases of swine flu—two in the city and two in rural areas. Unfortunately, swine flu has claimed 12 lives so far, with three victims from the city and nine from rural Nashik.

Chikungunya is another concern, with 38 cases reported between January and July this year. The NMC continues to work diligently to contain these outbreaks and protect the health of Nashik’s residents.