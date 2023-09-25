Discharge of 4544 cusecs from Gangapur dam overflows Godavari

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Sep 24

Moderate rains are falling in the city and torrential rains in the rural areas; because of which a large amount of water has started flowing into the dam from the Gangapur catchment area. Therefore, the discharge that had stopped earlier has begun again, and on Saturday, September 23 evening, it was 1136 cusecs. This discharge is continuously increasing and on Sunday, September 24 at 4 pm, 4544 cusecs were discharged in Godavari. So much so, that the idol of Duttonya Maruti was submerged waist level in the water! Citizens thronged to see Godavari overflowing.

The Colaba Observatory has issued a 'yellow alert' for Nashik district for the next three days, starting Sunday. Since early morning, the atmosphere in the city has changed accordingly. The weather is cloudy and there was heavy rain for about half an hour in Deolali Camp, Nashik Road, Upnagar, Jail Road, Ashoka Marg, Wadalagaon, Indira Nagar areas of the city in the afternoon. However, central areas of the city including Panchavati were receiving moderate showers.

Due to the continued force of moderate rains in the Gangapur dam and catchment area, discharge is being released into Godavari in stages throughout the day. This has resulted in an overflowing Godavari. Notably, 4881 cusecs of water had flowed under Ahilyadevi Holkar Bridge at 4.30 pm further into Ram Kund. The administration said that the water level of Godavari will rise further by evening due to extended release at 4 pm. The district administration has warned the sellers on the docks to be alert.

Someshwar waterfall starts to gush

The famous Dudhsthali (Someshwar) waterfall near Gangapur has started gushing due to continuous discharge from the Gangapur dam. Citizens thronged to see the beautiful waterfall on Sunday.

Photo No: 24PHSP 74: Due to the rise in the water level of Godavari, the idol of Dutonya Maruti, the traditional flood gauge of the city, got submerged in knee-deep water at 4 pm. (Photo Nilesh Tambe)