Dy CM Pawar instructs to prepare plan for NDCC

Nashik, Sep 30

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has instructed that an action plan should be prepared immediately to take the Nashik District Central Co-operative (NDCC) Bank out of financial crisis, and a committee should be formed for the same. The NDCC is facing a financial crisis and the outstanding loan distributed is more than Rs 900 crores. Therefore, a notice has been given to cancel the license of this bank. To get out of this problem, a meeting was held in Mumbai under the chairmanship of Ajit Pawar.

The NDCC Bank deals with farmers and various working societies as well as other general depositors. Saying that there is a need to save this bank, he also ordered planning of other measures to increase the bank's share capital and adequacy.

In this meeting Deputy Speaker of Legislative Assembly Narhari Zirwal, Cooperation Minister Dilip Walse Patil, Tribal Development Minister Dr Vijaykumar Gavit, MLA Manikrao Kokate, MLA Dilip Bankar, MLA Nitin Pawar, NDCC Bank’s Administrator Pratapsinh Chavan were present.