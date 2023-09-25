Eight suspects booked under MCOCA

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Nashik, Sep 23

Apart from maintaining law and order, in view that all festivals should be conducted peacefully, Satpur police have started stringent action against suspect criminals in various cases. In the last eight months, 15 criminals have been externed; four out of them for ten days against the backdrop of Ganeshotsav and Eid. Meanwhile, action under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug Offenders, Dangerous Persons and Video Pirates Act (MPDA) taken against two persons and eight persons have been booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Senior Police Inspector Pankaj Bhalerao has taken drastic action to restore peace in Satpur. Preventive action has been taken against 129 people who caused unrest within the jurisdictions of Satpur police in the wake of Ganeshotsav and Eid. Meanwhile, action of externent has been taken against 15 people with criminal backgrounds. These include Laxman alias Badshah Gumbade (age 35, resident Pimpalgaon Bahula), Rahul Ingale (age 29, resident Ashok Nagar), Mukesh Magar (age 24, Jadhav Sankul, Ashok Nagar), Kunal Chavan (age 26, Ashok Nagar), Nikhil Pawar ( Age 22, Pimpalgaon Bahula), Santosh Vitthal Palve (age 32, Prabuddha Nagar Satpur), Akash Bhausaheb Mahale (age 21, Wadholi). Action was taken against Akshay Patil under the MPDA. One proposal has been sent for action.

Ashish Jadhav, Akshay Bharti, Ganesh Jadhav, Kiran Chavan, Chetan Ingle, Somnath alias Sunny Zhanjar, Bhushan Pawar, Rohit Ahirrao have been booked under MCOCA in connection with the case of firing at Tapan Jadhav in broad daylight in Satpur MIDC. Preventive action notices have been issued against 129 people in the wake of the festival.