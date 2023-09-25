Electricity generation decreases due to rain

Nashik, Sep 24

Due to rainy weather all over the state and heavy rain in some places, the demand for electricity has decreased. Due to the reduction in the consumption of electricity for Kharif season activities and for watering crops, industrial areas, various establishments, offices, and other places such as domestic air conditioners, refrigerators, fans, and coolers, the demand for electricity which was up to 28000 Megawatts (MW) last month is now 20000 Megawatt per day. It has reached 21000 Megawatts in the evenings. The decrease in demand for electricity for agricultural and domestic use has affected power generation.

At present, the demand for electricity has decreased compared to the last fortnight. At 10.10 pm on Friday, September 22, the state's power demand was 21104 MW, while generation was 13438 MW. Power generation starts at full capacity from other sets except sets closed due to maintenance repair, boiler tube leakage, wet coal problems, and some technical reasons in the state of the Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO). All three sets of Nashik are underway and progressing towards achieving the goal.

According to the information received on September 22, between 10 pm and 10 am, MAHAGENCO’s power generation, including thermal, gas, hydro, and solar, was 5665 MW, while private sector Jindal, Adani, Idol, Ratan India, SWPGL, Reliance Energy and others started generating a total of 6311 MW. Meanwhile, the electricity demand of the state was 21104 MW while the production was 13438 MW. So there was a shortage of 7667 MW. However, this shortfall is being met from the central quota, which helps maintain a smooth power supply.

Info-

Power generation status by 10.10 pm on September 22

*Nashik (Eklahare)- Capacity 630 MW, Power Generation 290 MW

*Koradi- Capacity 2190 MW, Generation 1042 MW.

* Khaparkheda- Capacity 1340 MW, Generation 822 MW.

*Paras- Capacity 500 MW, Generation 353 MW.

*Parli- Capacity 750 MW, Generation 529 MW.

*Chandrapur- Capacity 2950 MW, Generation 1031 MW.

*Bhusawal- Capacity 1210 MW, Generation 812 MW.

* Uran- Capacity 634 MW, Generation 280 MW

* Hydropower generation 107 MW.