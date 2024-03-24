‘Emphasis on increasing voter turnout’

LOKMAT NEWS NETWORK

Niphad, Mar 9

The administration is gearing up to increase voter turnout in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. After reviewing the previous five-year Lok Sabha elections in the Dindori Lok Sabha constituency, and gathering data from booths where the voter turnout was less than 50 percent, awareness teams have been appointed to increase the voter turnout there. Under the initiative ‘Mee Jababdari Ghenar’, government officials and employees will take responsibility for voting at least ten citizens.

In line with the Lok Sabha elections, a review meeting was held at the office of the Sub Divisional Officer at Niphad under the chairmanship of the Returning Officer and Additional Collector, Babasaheb Pardhe of Dindori Lok Sabha constituency. In the meeting, a review was taken about material distribution and material acceptance centre, strong room, polling station visit, code of conduct room, election expenditure room, setting up of various teams, polling station to be webcast, and report on the preparations made accordingly, and ideal polling station. Information about the polling station, ongoing activities under SVEEP, review of voters aged 85 and over 100 years, transport plan, and others were presented. In the meeting, guidance was given regarding the postal ballot facility to be given to voters above 85 years of age, including disabled voters, and the code of conduct applicable at the time of the declaration of elections. Tehsildar Vishal Naikwade proposed a vote of thanks. Assistant Returning Officer and Sub Divisional Officer Hemangi Patil were present.

Quote

In the future, efforts will be made to ensure maximum voting following the model code of conduct, and instructions have been given to the officials in the election process in this regard.

- Babasaheb Pardhe, Returning Officer