Enthusiastic procession marks Eid-e-Milad

Nashik, Sep 29

The birth anniversary of the founder of Islam Prophet Hazrat Muhammad was celebrated with great enthusiasm by the Muslim community on Friday. The main procession of 'Julus-e-Muhammadi' was taken out on this occasion through Nashik city on September 29. A large number of community members participated in this procession, the route for which was all lit up with attractive electric lighting.

The festival of 'Eid-e-Milad' was celebrated with enthusiasm in all parts of Nashik city including Nashik Road, Wadalagaon, Deolali Camp, and Satpur on Thursday, September 28 itself. As the Ganesh Visarjan procession was held on Thursday, it was decided that the Eid-e-Milad procession would be taken out on Friday instead in the city and suburbs.

Accordingly, after the conclusion of Namaz on Friday afternoon, the procession started from Chowk Mandai in Old Nashik under the stewardship of Khatib-e-Shahr Hafiz Himamuddin Ashrafi at 4 pm. The Khatib prayed for national unity and communal harmony in the entire country including the city on this occasion.

Shahr-e-Kazi Moiuddin Syed, MP Hemant Godse, MLA Devyani Farande, Police Commissioner Ankush Shinde, Haji Syed Mir Mukhtar Ashrafi, Haji Wasim Peerzada, Syed Ejaz Kazi, Maulana Mehboob Alam, Maulana Zafar, Gajanan Shelar, City President of Congress Adv Akash Chhajed, Hanif Bashir, Ashok Punjabi, Deputy Commissioner of Police Kirankumar Chavan, Prashant Bachhav, Assistant Commissioner Dr Siddheshwar Dhumal, and other dignitaries were present.

Free food distribution

The procession passed through Bagwanpura, Kathada, Shivaji Chowk, Azad Chowk, Chavhata, Kazipura, Multanpura, Koknipura, Khadkali, Shahid Abdul Hamid Chowk. Free food distribution was organised on the occasion.