Farmer Detained for Raising Onion Concerns During PM Modi's Nashik Campaign Meeting

During a campaign rally in Pimpalgaon, Nashik, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's support for Mahayutti candidates Dr. Bharti Pawar and Hemant Godse faced a dramatic interruption. Farmers demanded a discussion on the ongoing onion crisis, leading to slogans and commotion, and police intervention.The situation escalated when Kiran Sanap, a young farmer, called for dialogue on the pressing issues facing onion farmers. Subsequently, Sanap was arrested by the Pimpalgaon police and detained until after the meeting, released around 10 PM on Wednesday.

In an interview with Lokmattimes.com, Sonar expressed dissatisfaction with the Prime Minister's speech, feeling it neglected crucial agricultural issues. He emphasized the challenges faced by farmers, including water scarcity, adverse weather, and the lack of governmental support in policies, taxes, and facilities."While farmers in the district, state, and nation are suffering from severe challenges and experiencing significant losses, how can the PM focus only on religious points? That’s what agitated me and led me to take a stand during the meeting," Sanap explained.

Sanap, a farmer from Shingave village and former district president of Rantravadi Congress Art and Cultural Department, highlighted his firsthand experience with farmers' struggles. While stating his support for the Mahavikas Aghadi-Rahtravadi Sharad Pawar group, he emphasized his commitment to advocating for farmers' interests despite not holding any official position within the party. "We expect much support in terms of policies and taxes and facilities from the government, however, this government refuses to even talk about our issues," Sonar added. Sonar stated that he supports the Mahavikas Aghadi-Rahtravadi Sharad Pawar group. Although he used to hold a position within the party before its separation, he currently does not hold any official position. "I will continue working towards the benefit of farmers and raising my voice whenever needed," he asserted.



