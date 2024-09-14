Ganesh Visarjan 2024: Nashik Gears Up for Eco-Friendly Idol Immersion With 29 Natural and 56 Artificial Lakes

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has made significant preparations for Ganesh Visarjan, ensuring a more eco-friendly celebration this year. A total of 29 natural and 56 artificial lakes have been set up across the city for the immersion of Ganesh idols. The visarjan, scheduled for Tuesday, is expected to draw large crowds, and these facilities aim to minimize water pollution during the process.

To further support eco-friendly initiatives, the NMC has encouraged citizens to donate their idols instead of immersing them in rivers or lakes. This effort is part of the ongoing mission to reduce the environmental impact of the Ganeshotsav celebrations.

NMC’s Eco-Friendly Initiatives

The NMC has launched the "Mission Vighnaharta" program, which is focused on promoting environmentally conscious practices during Ganeshotsav. As part of this initiative, the corporation is distributing ammonium carbonate powder to citizens to help dissolve plaster of Paris (POP) idols at home, reducing the need for water immersion.

In addition to these measures, NMC has also introduced an online time-slot booking system, allowing larger housing societies to reserve artificial tanks for immersion. For societies with 50 or more flats, NMC has launched a “Tank on Wheels” service, providing on-demand mobile immersion tanks for convenience.

Division-Wise Immersion Spots in Nashik

Nashik East:

Laxminarayan Ghat (2), Ramdas Swami Math (2) Mahaplika STP Prisar Agar, Takali, Nandini Godavari Sangam

Satpur:

Someshwar Dhabdhaba, Gangapur Dhabdhaba, Mate Nursery Pool, Chandshi Pool

Nashik Road:

Chehedigav Nadi Kinara, Panchak Godavari Nadi, Swami Janardhan Pool, Dasak Gaon Nadi, Vihit Gaon, Valdevi Nadi, Devlali Gaon, Vadner Gaon, Chadegoan Lagat

Panchawati:

Ramkund, Gadge Maharaj Pool to Talkuteshwar Pool, Mhasrul Sita Sarovar, Nadur Manori Godavari Pool, Adgoan Pahjar Talav, Tapovan Kapila Sangam

Nashik West:

Yashwant Maharaj Patangan, Rokdobab Patangan, Talkuteshwar Pool, Kapurthala Patangan, Siddheshwar Mandir, Gharpure Ghat, Hanuman Ghat

Division-Wise Artificial Ponds

Nashik East:

Laxminarayan Ghat, Ramdas Swami Math, Sai Nath Nagar Chaufuli, DGP Nagar Ganpati Mandir, Raj Sarthi Society, among others

Satpur:

Pipeline Road, Dharmaji Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Ashok Nagar Police Chowk, Nanadini Nadi, ITI Pool, Korde Nagar

Nashik Road:

School No. 125 Mukti Dham, Government Polytechnic Samnagaon, MNC Nursery Jaibhavani Road, Narayan Bapu Nagar Chowk

Panchawati:

Rajmata Mangal Karyalay, Mahasrul Seeta Sarovar, Pramod Mahajan Garden, Saraswati Nagar Ramwadi

Nashik West:

Chopda Lawns Pool, Forest Nursery Pool, Yeolekar Mala, Untwadi Mhasoba Mandir, Palika Bazaar Lions Club Ground, Pandit Colony Office