Gas Leak Triggers Explosion in Nasik Parcel Point Store, Two Seriously Injured

Nashik: A cooking gas leak in the Vakratund Parcel Point store near Maitri Vihar apartments, Kalangar signal, Nasik, led to an explosion on Monday morning, January 1, 2024. The blast caused critical injuries to store owner Dattatry Lahamge and rickshaw driver Sachin.

The leak from a cooking gas cylinder started sometime after midnight. Around 9 AM, as Lahamge opened the store and switched on the electricity with a button press, the explosion occurred. The tremors of the blast could be felt in the entire Kalangar area. Stainless steel counters from the store were flung onto the street.

Lahamge and Sachin, the rickshaw driver, have sustained serious burns. Both were rushed to the government district hospital by Indiranagar police. Indiranagar police station registered a case of accidental explosion. Fire department personnel controlled the situation by dousing the fire.



Investigation into the gas cylinder leak is underway.