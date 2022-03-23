Great relief for Nashik residents; 10 coaches in Panchavati Express made 'General'

There is a good news for passengers who travel to Mumbai, Manmad, Nashik on a daily basis for work purpose. The railways have decided to make 10 out of 20 coaches General in Manmad-Mumbai Panchavati Express. Two wagons have been added for general monthly pass holders. Therefore, even the ordinary passengers traveling in this train have got great relief.

The Panchavati Express, which leaves Manmad at 6 am, is considered to be the lifeline of passengers from Manmad, Lasalgaon, Niphad, Nashik, Igatpuri and other villages. However, due to Covid, the train was closed like other trains. The train started four months ago. However, the workers were not given monthly passes. In addition, ordinary passengers had to travel with reservations.

